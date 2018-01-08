Father dies after son sets fire to apartment: police

According to Ilsan Seobu Police Station, the man admitted to “deliberately starting the fire” in his apartment in Goyang City at around 8:20 p.m. Sunday. The fire spread rapidly throughout the living room, leaving the suspect’s father, 54, dead. More than 50 residents of the complex also had to evacuate the building.
|(Herald DB)
Fire department officials said the fire burned the whole apartment unit and neighboring units. The fire was extinguished after an hour.
A 51-year-old female resident reportedly suffered a serious back injury during the evacuation. The suspect’s wife and 18-year-old sibling, as well as 13 victims are being treated for smoke inhalation.
Police said that the “fire may have broken out due to a domestic dispute,” adding they would further investigate.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)