[PyeongChang 2018] Ministry to grant extended stay for foreigners going to PyeongChang Games

Korea's Ministry of Justice said Monday it will grant a special extended stay for foreign visitors coming to the country to see the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games next month.The special permit will allow them to extend their visiting period for up to 30 days, according to the ministry. Those who wish to get the extension can apply for it at the Immigration Office with the submission of required documents, such as entry tickets to the games, it added.Foreign visitors on short-term stays or visa-free travel are allowed to stay for up to 90 days. With the special extension, the visitors will be given up to 120 days in Korea."Foreigners on a short-term permit or on a no-visa program are expected to be the main applicants," a justice ministry official said. "We hope that it will serve to help revitalize local tourism by providing the special program."The PyeongChang Olympics is scheduled to be held in the namesake city in the country's northeastern province of Gangwon from Feb. 9-25. (Yonhap)