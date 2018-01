NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Monday’s weather will be cloudy and hazy in general and rainy at times across the country, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.The weather agency said Monday cool weather will prevail across the country with the lowest temperature this morning in Seoul at minus 2 degrees Celsius and highest expected to be 4 degrees Celsius in Seoul, 7 degrees Celsius in Gwangju, and 10 degrees Celsius in Busan.Occasional light rain or snow is predicted for this afternoon and tonight across the country, except for parts of the east coast.By Bak Se-hwan ( sh@heraldcorp.com