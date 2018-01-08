Trump updates French leader on Korea developments

NATIONAL

WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump has spoken with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, to discuss North Korea's nuclear weapons program and other issues related to the Korean Peninsula, the White House said Sunday.



In a phone call Saturday, Trump gave Macron "an update on developments on the Korean Peninsula," the White House said in a statement, without elaborating. The US leader also underscored "American, South Korean, and international resolve to achieve the complete denuclearization of North Korea."





US President Donald Trump (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on the phone Saturday about the North Korean situation that has seen tensions rise between Trump and the Hermit Kingdom. (AP)

On Tuesday, the two Koreas are set to hold their first high-level meeting in more than two years to discuss the North's possible participation in next month's Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.Trump said Saturday that he hopes the two sides discuss more than just the Olympics."I would love to see them take it beyond the Olympics," he told reporters at the Camp David presidential retreat. "And at the appropriate time, we'll get involved."The American president has previously dismissed talks with North Korea as a waste of time as the country defiantly pursues nuclear weapons and ballistic missile capabilities despite growing sanctions against the regime.Asked whether he would be willing to speak directly with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Trump said Saturday, "Sure, I always believe in talking."He then added: "But we have a very firm stance. Look, our stance -- you know what it is. We're very firm." (Yonhap)