iKon to release second full-length album ‘Return’

ENTERTAINMENT

iKon (YG Entertainment)

K-pop boy group iKon is gearing up for a comeback with its second full-length album “Return,” according to YG Entertainment Saturday.A teaser video for the upcoming album, released on the agency’s official blog Saturday, featured the members in a short film that was dubbed with member Bobby’s short reflective monologue.“Return” marks the group’s first full-length album in over two years since 2015’s “Welcome Back,” the agency said.Following its debut with the single “My Type” in 2015, iKon has enjoyed popularity here and abroad with hits such as “Dumb & Dumber” and “Rhythm Ta.” The seven-piece group made a splash in May by releasing its single “New Kids: Begin,” topping iTunes album charts in 13 countries. From May to November last year, iKon also held a dome tour in Japan, drawing more than 323,000 fans in what would be the group’s biggest Japanese tour.The exact release date for “Return” is yet to have been revealed.