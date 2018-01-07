Korean locations spotted in Hollywood films

Seoul’s Gangnam area and Garak Market are briefly seen in director Alexander Payne’s upcoming film “Downsizing,” which opens in local theaters Thursday.
In the sci-fi drama film, scientists discover how to shrink human beings to ten centimeters tall as a solution to overpopulation and pollution.
|A scene from “Downsizing” (Lotte Entertainment)
Koreans are depicted responding to the jaw-dropping development in the film. Young Koreans gather around a television screen near Gangnam Station to watch the broadcast, while surprised merchants at the Garak Market also react to the news.
Signboards bearing the Korean words “pocha,” which means “tented bar,” and “king crab” are visible on the film screen.
The creators of “Downsizing” visited various places in Korea and finally decided on the two locations, according to the film’s local distributor Lotte Entertainment.
A handful of films have depicted Korean streets in the past.
In the 2012 film “Bourne Legacy,” directed by Tony Gilroy, Seoul’s Gangnam, Teheran-ro and Han River areas were shown for some 90 seconds.
|Scenes of director Tony Gilroy’s film “The Bourne Legacy” shot in June 2011 in the Gangnam district, southern Seoul. (Seoul Metropolitan Government)
Parts of the 2016 fantasy flick “Colossal,” which features a giant creature destroying Seoul, were also filmed around Yeouido, Seoul.
“Avengers: Age of Ultron,” which opened in 2015, featured car chases and stunt scenes against the backdrop of familiar Seoul landmarks such as the Mapo Bridge.
|Scenes from the trailer of “Black Panther” (Walt Disney Company Korea)
Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther,” set for a February release, has also been filmed partially in Korea. The trailer shows a chase scene on Busan’s Gwangan Bridge.
By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)