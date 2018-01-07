[PyeongChang 2018] Foreign language service offered at Odaesan during Olympics

LIFE&STYLE

(Odaesan National Park)

Tourist-friendly translation services will be available at Odaesan mountain during the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games, the Korea National Park Service said Sunday.The mountain, situated in the Olympics host city of PyeongChang, will offer history and culture tours in the mountain in English, Chinese and Japanese.An ‘Olympic zone’ has been built in the mountain’s fir forest, which consists of a 1-kilometer section of the mountain trail. In this zone will stand signs explaining the 15 sports in the Winter Games.Visitors can make reservations for a tour in the language of their choice through Reservation Totally Service website (reservation.knps.or.kr) or through calling 033-332-6418.A group of 10 is the minimum requirement for domestic visitors and a group of four for foreign visitors.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)