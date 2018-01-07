NK picks inter-Korean point man for talks

NATIONAL

North Korea announced Sunday that Ri Son-gwon, its point man on inter-Korean affairs, will be the head of its delegation for an upcoming high-level meeting with South Korea.



“According to its list (of delegates), North Korea’s chief delegate will be Ri Son-gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country,” Seoul’s Unification Ministry said Sunday, delivering the notification it received after the inter-Korean hotline communications began at 9:30 a.m.



The North’s message comes a day after the South offered to send a five-member delegation led by Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon to the talks scheduled for Tuesday. Both sides agreed Friday to hold their first official dialogue in more than two years at the border village of Panmunjom. Ri is the current chairman of the CPRC, a state-run agency handling inter-Korean affairs. The ranking military official also spoke on behalf of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un when announcing Pyongyang’s willingness to restore the inter-Korean hotline.







(From left) Ri Son-gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country; Jon Jong-su,Vice Chairman of the CPRC; and Hwang Chung-song,director of the CPRC. (Yonhap)