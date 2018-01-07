‘Infinite Challenge’ adds newest panel member

ENTERTAINMENT

Jo Se-ho appears on “Infinite Challenge.” (MBC)

“Infinite Challenge” is looking to shake things up by adding comedian Jo Se-ho to the sixth and newest iteration of its panel.In the latest episode that aired Saturday, one of Korea’s oldest-running variety shows revealed that Jo will be joining the show.The episode was composed of two parts. In the first were segments recorded with Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao, while the second was a “hearing” for Jo, in which previous panelists questioned Jo’s resolve and qualities as a potential member of the show.After the episode, the show’s host and ringleader Yoo Jae-suk formally introduced Jo as the newest member.Jo debuted in 2001 under the stage name Yangbaechu, the Korean word for cabbage. He hovered under the radar in the entertainment business until gaining popularity in the early 2010s.According to Nielson Korea, Saturday’s episode achieved 11.7 percent viewership ratings.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)