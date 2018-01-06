Go to Mobile Version

N. Korea likely to join in PyeongChang Olympics: Kyodo

By Yonhap
  • Published : Jan 6, 2018 - 13:59
  • Updated : Jan 6, 2018 - 13:59

TOKYO (Yonhap) -- North Korea is likely to join in the upcoming PyeongChang Winter Olympics to be held in South Korea, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported Saturday, citing the North's IOC member.

Alpensia Sliding Center in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

According to the report, Chang Ung, Pyongyang's sole IOC member, said his country is "likely to participate" in the Winter Games slated for Feb. 9-25 in the South Korean county of PyeongChang, while meeting with reporters at Beijing International Airport.

He is believed to be heading to Switzerland to meet IOC officials to discuss the North's possible participation in the games, the report said. (Yonhap)

