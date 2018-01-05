Hyundai promotes ex-BMW engineer to president

|Albert Biermann (Hyundai Motor)
Biermann is the second foreign expert to be named as a president, after the South Korean carmaker appointed Peter Schreyer, former Audi designer, as the president of Hyundai-Kia design team.
Biermann, the former vice president of engineering at BMW M Automobiles, joined Hyundai in 2015. As the chief of Hyundai’s performance development team, he has been also leading the N Project aimed at developing high-functioning vehicles.
The company also named Kia Motors Vice Chairman Lee Hyung-keun, who has been leading Hyundai’s sister company Kia Motors, as adviser.
By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)