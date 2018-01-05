Go to Mobile Version

Hyundai promotes ex-BMW engineer to president

By Cho Chung-un
  • Published : Jan 5, 2018 - 17:40
  • Updated : Jan 5, 2018 - 17:40
Hyundai Motor Group promoted Albert Biermann, vice president of the carmaker’s performance development division, to a president-level post, recognizing his role in enhancing the driving dynamics of its luxury brand Genesis on par with other premium carmakers, the company said Friday. 

Albert Biermann (Hyundai Motor)

Biermann is the second foreign expert to be named as a president, after the South Korean carmaker appointed Peter Schreyer, former Audi designer, as the president of Hyundai-Kia design team.

Biermann, the former vice president of engineering at BMW M Automobiles, joined Hyundai in 2015. As the chief of Hyundai’s performance development team, he has been also leading the N Project aimed at developing high-functioning vehicles.

The company also named Kia Motors Vice Chairman Lee Hyung-keun, who has been leading Hyundai’s sister company Kia Motors, as adviser.

By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)

