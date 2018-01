K-pop couple Minhwan, Yulhee to tie the knot

ENTERTAINMENT

Minhwan of FTIsland on the right and Yulhee, a former member of Laboum (Instagram)

Minhwan of FTIsland and Yulhee, a former member of Laboum, are to get married in 2018.Minhwan made the announcement through his social media account Thursday, by posting a lengthy letter to his fans.“(My girlfriend and I) plan on bearing the fruit of our relationship,” the post read. “After coming to the life decision of marriage, I am thankful for the congratulations that I have received from so many.”After the post was updated, his management agency FNC Entertainment confirmed the marriage plan with an official announcement, saying “the wedding will take place this year.”The K-pop couple confirmed their relationship last September, after Yulhee posted several photos of her with Minhwan on her social media accounts, with a caption that read, “I don’t want to let you go.”Yulhee left Laboum last November, saying that she went through “psychologically difficult times.”By Im Eun-byel ( silverstar@herladcorp.com