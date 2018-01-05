[Weather] Temperatures to rebound, first snow in Busan

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

After days of frigid cold, temperatures are forecast to ease up Friday, recording an average low of minus 11 degrees Celsius and rising to 9 C during the day.As of 9 a.m., Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, was showing minus 7.8 degrees Celsius, Daejeon minus 2.9 degrees Celsius, Gwangju 0.3 degrees Celsius and Busan 2.1 degrees Celsius, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.In Seoul, the morning temperature was at minus 6 degrees Celsius at 9 a.m. and expected to rise to 2 degrees Celsius later in the day.Road restrictions have been put in effect in parts of the southern port city of Busan, which saw the first snow of the year in high elevation areas create dangerous driving conditions.Cloudy morning skies are forecast to clear as the day progresses.As a dry warning is in force in several regions around the country, including Seoul, parts of Gyeonggi Province and North and South Gyeongsang provinces, the weather agency called for taking caution against fire.By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com