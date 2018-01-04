Seoul, US agree to push back military drills for PyeongChang Olympics

NATIONAL

South Korea and the US on Thursday agreed to push back joint military drills that coincide with the PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games, the two nations’ presidential offices said.



The agreement came in the late-night telephone conversation between President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump, which lasted about 30 minutes from 10 p.m.





President Moon Jae-in speaks with US President Donald Trump on Thursday. Cheong Wa Dae