Seoul, US agree to push back military drills for PyeongChang Olympics

South Korea and the US on Thursday agreed to push back joint military drills that coincide with the PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games, the two nations’ presidential offices said.
The agreement came in the late-night telephone conversation between President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump, which lasted about 30 minutes from 10 p.m.
|President Moon Jae-in speaks with US President Donald Trump on Thursday. Cheong Wa Dae
According to Cheong Wa Dae, the two leaders agreed to collaborate in ensuring the success of the games, and to delay planned drills to enable the two nations’ militaries to focus on safeguarding security in the region during the games.
PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games, and Paralympic Winter Games run from Feb. 9 to March 18. If held on schedule, South Korea-US joint military drills of Foal Eagle and Key Resolve would have been held during the games.
During the conversation, Moon also stressed the importance of inter-Korean talks, Cheong Wa Dae said.
“(Seoul) will work closely with the US in the process of inter-Korean talks, and we (South Korea) firmly believe that inter-Korean talks are helpful to establishing an atmosphere of dialogue between the US and North Korea,” Moon was quoted as saying by Cheong Wa Dae.
On Tuesday South Korea proposed holding high-level talks on Jan. 9, and North Korea has since re-engaged the inter-Korean hotline at Panmunjeom.
Cheong Wa Dae also said that Trump expressed full support for Moon’s policies, and confirmed the plans to send a high-level delegation to the PyeongChang games.
While Seoul focused on Trump’s promise of sending a high-level delegation and postponing of the drills, the statement from the White House also highlights the need to pressure North Korea.
“The two leaders agreed to continue the campaign of maximum pressure and not repeat mistakes of the past,” a statement from the White House reads. Trump has been critical of past US leaders’ North Korean policies, citing the advancements in the North’s missile and nuclear weapons programs.
By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)