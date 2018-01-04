Hanwha buys 1,400 tickets to Winter Games to use as gifts

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

Hanwha Group has purchased 1,400 tickets for the forthcoming PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games and souvenirs to gift them to customers, the underprivileged and foreign military personnel temporarily living in South Korea, according to the company Thursday.The conglomerate held a ceremony on Thursday in Seoul to hand out 300 tickets to over 80 military officers that came to Korea from 27 countries.Those holding the tickets have access to events such as Skeleton and Bobsleigh, according to the firm.Separate from the event, Hanwha Group plans to offer tickets to charities receiving the firm‘s patronage, while holding an event on social media targeting the general public.In a New Year’s address, Kim Seung-yeon, chief executive officer of Hanwha Group, called on the conglomerate to contribute to the success of the “major national event,” referring to the Winter Games slated to be held Feb. 9-25.By Son Ji-hyoung