Osulloc opens premium tea room, new branch

|Osulloc 1979 (Amorepacific)
Osulloc Tea House is a chain of Korean traditional teahouses that specializes in green tea and offers a variety of fruit juices, smoothies and ice cream.
Osulloc 1979 is the brand’s first premium tea room. It offers a special tea blending service by a tea sommelier and an afternoon tea set, the company said.
The year 1979 was when Amorepacific founder Suh Sung-hwan began cultivating wasteland near Hallasan on Jeju Island to turn it into a green tea farm.
|Osulloc 1979’s afternoon tea set (AmorePacific)
Meanwhile, a new Shinyongsan branch of the tea brand opened on the first floor of the new headquarters building. It features a more casual setting and includes a tea bar. Artist Lee Kwang-ho designed the space, which features the earthy feeling of Jeju Island, the company said.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)