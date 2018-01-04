Go to Mobile Version

Osulloc opens premium tea room, new branch

By Kim Da-sol
  • Published : Jan 4, 2018 - 11:53
  • Updated : Jan 4, 2018 - 11:54
Osulloc Tea House, a brand under Korean cosmetics powerhouse Amorepacific, opened Tuesday the premium tea room Osulloc 1979 and a new branch in the company’s new headquarters in Yongsan, central Seoul. 

Osulloc 1979 (Amorepacific)

Osulloc Tea House is a chain of Korean traditional teahouses that specializes in green tea and offers a variety of fruit juices, smoothies and ice cream. 

Osulloc 1979 is the brand’s first premium tea room. It offers a special tea blending service by a tea sommelier and an afternoon tea set, the company said. 

The year 1979 was when Amorepacific founder Suh Sung-hwan began cultivating wasteland near Hallasan on Jeju Island to turn it into a green tea farm. 

Osulloc 1979’s afternoon tea set (AmorePacific)

Meanwhile, a new Shinyongsan branch of the tea brand opened on the first floor of the new headquarters building. It features a more casual setting and includes a tea bar. Artist Lee Kwang-ho designed the space, which features the earthy feeling of Jeju Island, the company said. 

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)

