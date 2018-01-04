[Weather] Bitter cold grips Gangwon Province

|Yonhap
The temperature in Cheorwon plunged to minus 13.9 degrees Celsius in the morning. Inje recorded minus 13.4 C, while Hongcheon recorded minus 13.3 C and Gangneung minus 4.1 C, according to the Gangwon Meteorological Administration.
As of 9 a.m., the extreme cold weather alert remained for some parts of Gangwon Province, northern parts of North Chungcheong Province and North Gyeongsang Province.
The temperature in Seoul hovered around minus 8 C in the morning. It is expected to drop to minus 10 C.
By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)