[Weather] Bitter cold grips Gangwon Province

NATIONAL

Yonhap

A blast of arctic air hit parts of eastern Gangwon Province on Thursday, extending the extreme cold weather alert issued Tuesday to the southern inland area of the province.The temperature in Cheorwon plunged to minus 13.9 degrees Celsius in the morning. Inje recorded minus 13.4 C, while Hongcheon recorded minus 13.3 C and Gangneung minus 4.1 C, according to the Gangwon Meteorological Administration.As of 9 a.m., the extreme cold weather alert remained for some parts of Gangwon Province, northern parts of North Chungcheong Province and North Gyeongsang Province.The temperature in Seoul hovered around minus 8 C in the morning. It is expected to drop to minus 10 C.By Bak Se-hwan ( sh@heraldcorp.com