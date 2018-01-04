Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

[Weather] Bitter cold grips Gangwon Province

By Bak Se-hwan
  • Published : Jan 4, 2018 - 10:29
  • Updated : Jan 4, 2018 - 10:29
A blast of arctic air hit parts of eastern Gangwon Province on Thursday, extending the extreme cold weather alert issued Tuesday to the southern inland area of the province. 

Yonhap

The temperature in Cheorwon plunged to minus 13.9 degrees Celsius in the morning. Inje recorded minus 13.4 C, while Hongcheon recorded minus 13.3 C and Gangneung minus 4.1 C, according to the Gangwon Meteorological Administration.

As of 9 a.m., the extreme cold weather alert remained for some parts of Gangwon Province, northern parts of North Chungcheong Province and North Gyeongsang Province.

The temperature in Seoul hovered around minus 8 C in the morning. It is expected to drop to minus 10 C.

By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114