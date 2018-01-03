Sex offender gets 8-year jail term after serving 7 years for prior rape

NATIONAL

A district court on Wednesday sentenced a man in his 40s to eight years in prison for sexual assault, after he had already served seven years for a similar offense.The ruling was for an attack in August, in which he broke into the victim’s house while she was taking a shower, and raped her while threatening her with a weapon.In its sentencing, Jeju District Court ordered the man to attend a 200-hour sexual violence treatment program and wear an electronic tag. His personal information will also be made public for 10 years,The judges said that the risk of him reoffending was very high, based on the fact that he had offended even after serving a seven-year term for a similar crime in 2003.