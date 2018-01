NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A fire broke out at a construction site in Hapjeong-dong, Seoul, at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.After heavy smoke rose from the scene, 24 fire trucks and around 80 firefighters were dispached to the fire at around 3:15 p.m., according to an official from the Mapo Fire Station.“No casualties were reported by the fire authorities as of yet. The fire was extinguished at 3:56 p.m.” the official told The Korea HeraldThe exact cause of the fire is still being investigated, according to the official.By Bak Se-hwan ( sh@heraldcorp.com