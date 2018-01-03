North Korea preparing for another missile launch: reports

NATIONAL

With North Korea offering an olive branch to South Korea by proposing to hold talks over sending a delegate to the PyeongChang Olympics, speculation has emerged that North Korea is preparing for another intercontinental ballistic missile launch.



According to the US broadcaster CBS on Tuesday, North Korea appears to be in the early stages of an ICBM launch, with missile activity spotted at the same location north of Pyongyang where North Korea test-fired the ICBM-class ballistic missile Hwasong-15 on Nov. 29.



Citing anonymous military officials, NBC News reported that North Korea’s first missile launch of 2018 is possible “in the coming days.” One official said that the launch could happen midweek, while another official described the timeline as the “short-term.”



South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff dismissed the report Wednesday, saying there was no immediate sign of another missile launch -- although the test could take place whenever North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un decides.



North Korea test-fires the Hwasong-15 ballistic missile on Nov. 29, 2017. Yonhap