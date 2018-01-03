[Newsmaker] WHO’s labeling of gaming addiction as a disorder sparks concern in Korea

BUSINESS

The World Health Organization’s latest decision to classify gaming addiction as an official mental health disorder this year has ignited an international controversy.



The issue is gaining particular attention in South Korea -- home to a strong gaming industry and an avid gaming population -- which has long been caught between the responsibility to fight adolescent game addiction and the need to promote the country’s thriving gaming sector.



Last week, the WHO revealed plans to recognize “gaming disorder” as a mental health condition in its next revision of the International Classification of Diseases to be finalized in May this year.



As a result, it will place addiction to video games -- both online and offline games -- in the same category as substance abuse and gambling addiction.





(123RF)