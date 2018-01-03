Cheong Wa Dae welcomes reopening of communication hotline with N. Korea

NATIONAL

South Korea's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae welcomed North Korea's plan to reopen an inter-Korean communication hotline Wednesday, calling it a move toward direct and frequent dialogue between the divided Koreas.



"I believe it signals a move toward an environment where communication will be possible at all times," the chief presidential press secretary Yoon Young-chan told reporters.





(Yonhap)

The remarks came shortly after the North said it will reopen the dialogue channel at the joint security area of Panmunjom.Seoul earlier proposed holding high-level inter-Korean dialogue next Tuesday to discuss North Korea's participation in the upcoming PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games that will be held here from Feb. 9-25. (Yonhap)