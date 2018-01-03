[Weather] Bitter cold grips peninsula again

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The extreme cold weather alert that was issued by the Korea Meteorological Administration on Tuesday night has continued into Wednesday.As of 9 a.m., cold wave advisories are in effect in inland Gangwon Province, the northern parts of North Chungcheong Province and the northern parts of North Gyeongsang Province.Nationwide temperatures dipped to minus 13 to 0 degrees Celsius in the morning, with daytime highs set to rise to between minus 1 and 7 C, much colder than on Tuesday.The KMA advised that the cold snaps was expected to continue for some time.Clear skies are forecast across the country throughout the day, as the inflow of cold air pushed the fine dust away from Korea on Wednesday. Rain or snow, however, could fall in the southern parts of the country Friday, the KMA expected.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)