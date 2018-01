NATIONAL

Nearly 8 out of 10 salaried people made donations to charities in 2017, a survey showed.Of the 849 workers polled recently, 77.9 percent said they gave money to charities, the survey conducted by Hunet, a career education institute, showed.The average donation stood at 161,000 won ($149), up 16,000 won from three years earlier.About 31.5 percent said they donated more than 300,000 won, while 25.5 percent said they contributed between 10,000 won and 50,000 won.