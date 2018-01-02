Controversy escalates over Moon’s chief of staff visit to UAE

NATIONAL

Controversy over a top presidential aide’s visit to the United Arab Emirates last month escalated Tuesday, with speculation emerging that the trip was aimed at resolving bilateral disputes concerning a secret military pact signed during the Lee Myung-bak administration.



Citing former government officials, local daily Hankook Ilbo reported that the Lee administration secretly signed a Mutual Logistics and Service Agreement with the UAE in 2013, under which South Korea is required to provide logistical support for military campaigns, peace-keeping operations and contingency.



The visit by President Moon Jae-in’s chief of staff Im Jong-seok could have been part of an attempt to restore bilateral ties, as the Lee administration had failed to deliver on its commitment under the memorandum of understanding with the UAE, the newspaper reported.



South Korea’s Defense Ministry spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo declined to confirm the report, saying that doing so would raise a “trust issue” with the UAE.



Chief of staff Im Jong-seok (left) and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan al-Nahyan shake hands in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 10. Cheong Wa Dae. Yonhap