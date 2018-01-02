Serial thief allegedly steals more than 200 smartphones

The 47-year-old man, surnamed Jang, is suspected of being involved in a series of thefts of smartphones and 8 million won of cash over one month starting in mid-November last year.
|Security footage shows suspect committing theft. (Photo courtesy of Seongbuk Police Station/Yonhap)
Police had received reports from smartphone stores in Gyeonggi Province. Jang allegedly broke into closed stores with a crowbar and took high-end smartphones in the early hours of the morning.
Police confirmed that Jang, who was released from prison last September, was behind the crimes after checking security footage. They arrested him on Dec. 23. Jang has prior convictions of theft.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)