Drunk taxi driver involved in fatal accident on New Year’s Day

The suspect reportedly first crashed into a vehicle waiting at the traffic light. Following the crash, the driver ran into the family as they were crossing the road.
|(Yonhap)
One of the victims, a 49-year-old, suffered a serious injury due to the crash, and was transported to the hospital, but died upon arrival.
The other two family members were treated for minor injuries. They were reportedly on their way home after having dinner.
Police confirmed that the taxi driver had been drunk. They are investigating details of the accident and gathering witness reports.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)