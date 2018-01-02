Green Cross Corp. rebranded as GC

BUSINESS

GC

Local biopharmaceutical company Green Cross Corp. has been rebranded as GC, the company said Tuesday.GC stands for the English initials of the company’s original name Green Cross, but it also represents the company’s motto of “Great Commitment, Great Challenge, Great Company,” the firm said.The company’s new name and logo will apply to all of its subsidiary and affiliated companies, as well as the holding company Green Cross Holdings.“Rebranding the business is intended to reaffirm the company’s identity as a global corporation, as well as the hope for development in the future,” said GC Chairman Heo Il-seop.GC is one of the three big local pharmaceutical firms here, along with Yuhan Co. and Chong Kun Dang.GC recorded 765.3 billion won ($721 million) in sales in the first nine months of 2016, marking an 11.5 percent increase.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)