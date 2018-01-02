Sunmi to return with new single ‘Heroine’

ENTERTAINMENT

A teaser image for Sunmi’s upcoming single “Heroine.” (MakeUs Entertainment)

Solo artist Sunmi will drop her new single “Heroine” on Jan. 18, her agency MakeUs Entertainment said Tuesday, about five months after she released the infectious dance pop song “Gashina.”A teaser image released on her official social media account showed roses of different colors frozen in a chunk of ice. Roses have been an overarching image and concept for her East-Asia-inspired “Gashina.”According to the agency, Sunmi once again worked with The Black Label -- a music production label under YG Entertainment that had produced “Gashina” -- for “Heroine.” She also took part in penning the song.Sunmi, formerly of now defunct K-pop group Wonder Girls, debuted solo in 2013 with “24 Hours.” “Gashina” marked her first release since leaving JYP Entertainment in 2015. She joined MakeUs Entertainment in March last year.