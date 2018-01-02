Two Korean films score big at weekend box office

ENTERTAINMENT

South Korean fantasy action blockbuster "Along With Gods: The Two Worlds" continued its successful run at the box office this weekend, data showed Tuesday.



The first installment in the "Along With Gods" saga sold about 2.5 million tickets from Friday to Sunday, according to the real-time box-office tally available on the website of the Korean Film Council.





This still released by Lotte Entertainment shows a scene from "Along With Gods: The Two Worlds." (Yonhap)

This still released by CJ Entertainment shows a scene from "1987: When the Day Comes." (Yonhap)

On Monday, the film directed by Kim Yong-hwa added 916,714 views on New Year's Day to its 13-day cumulative tally of 9.5 million.Based on a popular webtoon of the same title by Joo Ho-min, the movie tells the story of a righteous firefighter who is judged in seven hells for 49 days after his death, guided by three grim reapers. It stars Ha Jung-woo, Cha Tae-hyun, Ju Ji-hoon and Kim Hyang-gi."1987: When the Day Comes," a local period drama about the historic nationwide protests against the repressive military regime in June 1987, made a strong debut at No. 2 with 1.35 million in attendance. Released Wednesday, the movie attracted 2.47 million viewers as of Monday."Steel Rain," also a Korean film, was in distant third, selling 291,426 tickets in its third weekend.The action blockbuster starring Jung Woo-sung and Gwak Do-won is about two men from South and North Korea who combine forces on a secret plan to prevent a nuclear war on the Korean Peninsula. It topped 4 million in total attendees Monday.The American drama-musical "The Greatest Showman," starring Hugh Jackman, fell a notch to fourth with 147,414 views.It was followed by the seasonal kids animation "Pocket Monsters the Movie: I Choose You!" which garnered 87,453 views.(Yonhap)