[Weather] Cold snap to continue over New Year

By Park Ju-young
  • Published : Jan 2, 2018 - 10:33
  • Updated : Jan 2, 2018 - 10:33
Chilly weather is set to continue on the second day of the new year, with subzero morning temperatures in most parts of the country.

As of 9 a.m., Seoul recorded minus 3 degrees Celsius, Chuncheon minus 9 C, Daejeon minus 4 C, Jeonju minus 1 C, Gwangju minus 1 C, Daegu minus 2 C and Busan 2 C.

Daytime highs will be around 1 to 9 C, similar to Monday’s weather.

 
Clear skies will be seen across the country throughout the day, but fine dust levels could rise in the Chungcheong provinces and southern parts of Korea due to the inflow of smog.

The Korea Meteorological Administration issued drought warning in coastal areas of Gangwon Province, while drought advisories are in effect in most parts of the southeast.

The cold snap will get stronger, with the mercury in Seoul expected to dip to minus 7 on Wednesday morning.

By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)

