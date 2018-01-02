President Moon marks start of new year with visit to National Cemetery

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in made a customary visit to the National Cemetery on Tuesday that also marked the first day of his official duty in new year.



The president was accompanied by a number of top government officials and other political leaders, including Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok.





President Moon Jae-in (second from L) holds a moment of silence during his visit to the National Cemetery on Jan. 2, 2018, to pay his respects to national heroes before the start of his official duty in the new year. (Yonhap)

The brief visit came before the president began his official duty at 9 a.m. His first official duty was a weekly Cabinet meeting held at his office Cheong Wa Dae."A nation of people. Will prepare for the 100th anniversary of national foundation," the president wrote in the visitor log, according to Cheong Wa Dae pool reports.Moon was later set to host a lunch to mark the start of the new year. It was expected to be attended by some 200 people, including political and business leaders, and civic activists. (Yonhap)