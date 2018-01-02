Korean military acquires new remote activation munitions

NATIONAL

South Korea's elite forces and engineering units have completed the deployment of an advanced but lighter device to detonate explosives via wireless signal, the state arms agency announced Tuesday.



The Defense Acquisition Program Administration developed the Remote Activation Munition System in partnership with Huneed Technologies, a local defense firm, in 2014.



In December, DAPA wrapped up the delivery of the system to the special forces of the Army, the Navy and the Marine Corps, as well as engineering battalions.





A bridge is destroyed by the South Korea-developed Remote Activation Munition System (RAMS) in a test in this undated photo provided by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA). (Yonhap)

"The new RAMS is equipment to destroy the enemy's command center and key facilities for use by our troops infiltrating deep into its territory and support the maneuvering of engineering units," the agency said.It features an improved communication system, weighing less than previous versions, which would significantly increase the efficiency of military operations, as well as the survivability of operators on battlefields."As the new RAMS has been put in service, the operation capability of forces with a mission deep in the enemy's territory has been upgraded by one notch," said a senior DAPA official Lee Sang-moon.He added that DAPA will also seek to export the "superb" device that went through all the tough testing procedures. (Yonhap)