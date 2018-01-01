Lee Joon, Jung So-min confirmed to be dating

ENTERTAINMENT

(Jung So-min`s Instagram)

Lee Joon and Jung So-min couple from the recent KBS drama “My Father is Strange” may have become a real-life couple.Previously, a local news outlet reported that Lee, currently serving his mandatory military duty, was recently spotted dating Jung while he left the barracks on leave. The report said the two were seen shopping for a scarf at a local mall.On Monday, Lee’s agency Prain TPC confirmed the rumors, saying that the actor has been dating Jung since October last year after starring together in “My Father is Strange.” The drama, which ended in August, featured Lee and Jung as an onscreen couple.Jung’s agency Jellyfish Entertainment also released an official statement verifying the pair’s relationship.Lee debuted in 2009 as a member of K-pop boy band MBLA, and has been pursuing both musical and acting careers since 2010. He has been serving in the military since Oct. 24 last year. Jung, one year his junior, made her acting debut in 2010 with a supporting role in TV series “Bad Guy.” She has recently starred in tvN’s romantic comedy series “This Is My First Life.”