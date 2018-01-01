Stars come out for 2017 drama awards ceremonies

|Suzy, winner of a best actress award for her role in SBS‘ “While You Are Asleep” (Yonhap)
Every year, the three main television networks in Korea -- KBS, MBC and SBS – each host an awards ceremony to honor the best TV shows of the year.
At MBC’s awards ceremony on Saturday, Kim Sang-joong won the grand prize for his role in “Rebel: Thief Who Stole the People.” This year, the winners were chosen by entertainment industry professionals in response to criticism that the awards show was a popularity contest as the public was invited to vote.
|Actor Kim Sang-joong (Yonhap)
Over at the SBS awards show on Sunday, Jisung received the grand prize for his role in “Defendant.” The series was also selected as the best picture of the year. Jisung’s wife, Lee Bo-young won the award for top excellence in acting for the Monday-Tuesday drama “Whisper.”
|Actor Ji-sung (Yonhap)
SBS also gave an excellence award to Namgoong Min for his role in “Fabrication.”
Chun Ho-jin and Kim Young-chul shared the grand prize at the public broadcaster KBS’ ceremony, for their roles in “My Golden Life” and “Father is Strange,” respectively. “As the drama hasn’t ended yet, I cannot receive the prize. I’d like to present the award to all the parents in the world,” said Chun in his acceptance speech.
Song Joong-ki appeared as a presenter and mentioned his wife, Song Hye-kyo, who he recently married. “2017 has been be an unforgettable year for me, since I met my lifelong partner, whom I love so much. Thanks KBS,” he said. The couple, who starred in the popular KBS series “Descendants of the Sun,” tied the knot last October.
|Actress Ha Ji-won, winner of Top Excellence Award for MBC drama series “Hospital Ship” (MBC)
|Actress Jung Ryeo-won, winner of Top Excellence Award for KBS drama series “Witch’s Court” (KBS)
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)