Twice performs at Japanese year-end music festival

ENTERTAINMENT

Reigning K-pop act Twice became the first K-pop act to attend Japan’s renowned year-end music festival “Kohaku Uta Gassen” in six-years.On Sunday, the nine-piece girl group performed the Japanese version of its breakout hit “TT” at the annual Japanese show produced by NHK and held live at NHK Hall. The group was the latest K-pop artist to have participated in the show, following TVXQ, Kara and Girls’ Generation. Due to the show’s wide reach, the program is known for inviting artists with the most successful career and recognition in the industry.After the performance, Twice shared its photos taken during the show on social media with the caption, “Our performance at ‘Kohaku Uta Gassen’ made 2017 an unforgettable year.”Having debuted in Japan last June, Twice is set to release a new Japanese single “Candy Pop” on Feb. 7, which will be the group’s first record of this year. The group’s latest Korean single “Heart Shaker” has also been topping Korean charts since its release in late December.