Autopsy shows abandoned girl had broken ribs

NATIONAL

Yonhap

An autopsy of a 5-year-old girl found dead on a hillside in North Jeolla Province revealed that she had broken ribs, possibly as a result of external force.The National Forensics Service said its preliminary autopsy of Ko Jun-hee showed bones on the back of her body were broken, including three ribs.They said the bones could have been broken as a result of external force.Ko’s father, 37, is reported to have told the investigators that ribs may have been broken while the family attempted to do CPR. Forensics doctors, however, said there was a low possibility of bones on the back breaking during CPR.Police said the father has repeatedly changed his testimony.On Friday, the North Jeolla Provincial Police Agency found the abandoned body of Jun-hee buried on a hillside in Gunsan after her father confessed to his crime the night before.Police on Saturday detained Ko’s father and a 61-year-old woman -- the mother of Ko’s girlfriend -- on suspicion that they dumped the body of the girl in April.Ko’s girlfriend was formally arrested late Sunday for her role in disposing of the girl’s body.Ko and Lee reported his daughter missing on Dec. 8, telling police that she went missing after leaving her home on Nov. 18.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)