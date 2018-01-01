Ex-Vice Chairman of Samsung Elec. Kwon is highest-paid executive in S. Korea

BUSINESS

Former head of Samsung Electronics Co.'s chip and handset division Kwon Oh-hyun was the highest-paid executive in South Korea last year, market data showed Monday.



Kwon, who stepped down from the post and reposted as chairman of the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology in the conglomerate's latest reshuffle, was presumed to have received a combined 20 billion won ($18.7 million), including 14 billion won in salary and 5 billion won as a bonus, according to the data by local market tracker Chaebul.com.



His total pay marked the highest annual salary for a professional executive since 2013, when it became mandatory for companies to disclose such payment records of their board members.







Kwon Oh-hyun (Yonhap)

Samsung Biologics CEO Kim Tae-han came next with some 9 billion won in annual income, followed by Samsung Electronics President Yoon Boo-keun and Shin Jong-kyun, also president of the company, who received about 7 billion won each last year.Cha Suk-yong, vice chairman LG Household & Health Care, the second-largest cosmetics firm, and Kim Chang-geun, chairman of SK Innovation Co., also made the top wage earner list, with an annual salary of 4 billion won each. (Yonhap)