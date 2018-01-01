Korean Air to operate transfer flights from Incheon to Yangyang in Feb.

BUSINESS

Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's largest flag carrier, said Monday it will operate transfer flights between Incheon International Airport and Yangyang to better support this year's Winter Olympic Games.



South Korea's PyeongChang, 182 kilometers east of Seoul, will host the Winter Games from Feb. 9-25 that will attract athletes and spectators from all over the world. Yangyang is the closest airport to PyeongChang and other venues located around the alpine town, as well as the city of Gangneung that will play host to various ice skating events.







The airline said it will operate three daily flights from Incheon, the country's main air hub, to Yangyang airport on the east coast from Feb. 1-9, with two flights per day planned for the Feb. 10-25 period.On Feb. 26 and 27, it will assign four to five transfer flights to facilitate the departure of athletes, sports officials and visitors.Korean Air said that passengers that arrive from abroad and board the transfer flights can clear customs and quarantine inspections at Yangyang. Those taking the flight from Yangyang to Incheon in order to leave the country can clear immigration in Yangyang, it added. (Yonhap)