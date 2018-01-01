[PyeongChang 2018] PyeongChang Olympics torch relay wraps up its 2017 schedule in Daegu

SPORTS

The torch relay for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics wrapped up its 2017 campaign in Daegu on Sunday.



The PyeongChang Organizing Committee for the 2018 Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games (POCOG) said the Olympic torch relay had its final relay of 2017 in Daegu, 300 kilometers south of Seoul.



"Under the slogan 'Let Everyone Shine,' the Olympic torch relay carried the flame that was lit at Temple of Hera in Greece on Oct. 24 and came to South Korea on Nov. 1," POCOG said. "The Olympic flame has so far covered 1,118 kilometers in the last 60 days."







(Yonhap)

The Olympic torch relay started on Nov. 1, which marked the 100-day countdown to the PyeongChang Olympics, after the flame landed at Incheon International Airport in Incheon. It then toured cities such as Jeju, Busan, Ulsan, Changwon, Mokpo, Gwanju, Daejeon, Cheonan and Gumi. The flame has been traveling around Daegu since Friday.The torch relay in South Korea is designed to cover 2,018 kilometers, commemorating the year that the PyeongChang Olympics will be staged.POCOG said 2018 schedule of the PyeongChang Olympics torch relay will begin in the southeastern port city of Pohang, where the flame will see the first sunrise of the new year.The torch will then travel around North Gyeongsang Province and Gyeonggi Province region before it comes to the South Korean capital city Seoul on Jan. 13. The Olympic flame will then go to Gangwon Province on Jan. 21 and enter the Olympic Plaza in PyeongChang on Feb. 9, the opening day of the Winter Olympics."With the Olympic torch relay surpassing its halfway mark, people's attention to and passion for the PyeongChang Olympics are getting high," said POCOG chief, Lee Hee-beom. "Until the flame is lit at the opening ceremony, we'll conduct the relay with various events so that people can enjoy this festival." (Yonhap)