Prime Minister says S. Korea's per capita income to surpass $30,000 in 2018

BUSINESS

South Korean prime minister Lee Nak-yon said Sunday the country's per capita income is expected to breach the $30,000 mark next year.



In his New Year's message, Lee said South Korea will likely see its per capita income surpass $30,000 next spring, but that achievement will bring new tasks to the country.



"We need to let everyone feel and experience fairly even regarding the country's per capita income of $30,000," he said.



"We also need to make our economy keep growing."







Lee Nak-yon (Yonhap)

Lee said the government will put in their best efforts to improve society to accompany this new level of wealth."We will especially protect people's health and safety," he said. "We will execute these tasks faithfully."Lee said North Korea is expected to keep up its military threats in the new year, but South Korea will work to find the best solutions to its security challenges with the international community.Lee also asked for people to support the upcoming PyeongChang Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games."We need to make Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games successful, so that we can let the world and Korea experience peace and prosperity," he said. (Yonhap)