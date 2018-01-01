Mistress of dead girl's father formally arrested on suspected involvement in body dumping

NATIONAL

The mistress of the father of a 5-year-old girl recently found dead was formally arrested Sunday on suspicion that she was involved in disposing of the girl's body.



The investigative authorities said Jeonju District Court approved the arrest warrant for the 35-year-old women, identified only by her surname, Lee, for her role in the death of Koh Jun-hee.



Lee was put into police custody after investigative authorities made an emergency arrest on Saturday.







(Yonhap)

Koh's father and the mother of Lee, who is only known by her surname, Kim, have already been detained on suspicion that they dumped the body of the girl on a hill in the city, 270 kilometers south of Seoul, in April. The body was found Friday.Police believe that although Lee didn't follow Koh and Kim when they disposed of the body, she helped them to commit the misdeed.The father previously claimed that Koh died because she choked on food and that he concealed her death for fear that it would cause trouble in his divorce settlement with her birth mother.Police have conducted an autopsy on her body but have yet to determine what exactly caused her death, since it was badly decayed, officials said. (Yonhap)