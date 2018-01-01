1 S. Korean dead, two injured in car accident in Australia

NATIONAL

One South Korean was killed and two others injured in a car accident in Australia, local police and the South Korean consulate sources said Sunday.



The accident occurred in an intersection in Lockyer Valley, Queensland, at around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, when a sedan carrying four people, including three Koreans, veered off the road and overturned.



The car crash left a 24-year-old South Korean man dead and another Korean national, who was sitting in the back, with a serious head injury. Another Korean man and Taiwanese woman suffered light wounds, according to the authorities. The Korean consulate did not reveal their identities, while confirming that they had been staying in the country on a working holiday visa. The local police there are investigating to figure out what exactly caused the accident.





The South Korean foreign ministry said it is closely monitoring the situation through the consulate and will provide any necessary assistance, including legal advice and case investigation.



"The South Korean consulate in Sydney contacted the families of the victims right after it was notified the accident," an official from the foreign ministry said. "We will send consular assistants to the hospital and check the condition of our people closely."



In October, a 29-year-old Korean man on a working holiday visa was killed in a car accident in Tamworth, New South Wales. (Yonhap)