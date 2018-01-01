Full text of new year's message from President Moon Jae-in

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in's New Year's Message to the Nation January 1, 2018







Fellow Koreans,



The New Year of 2018 has arrived. I hope each and every one of you and your family will enjoy better days filled with joy and laughter throughout the New Year.



We all have prevailed well over many difficulties in the past year. The whole nation came together with one single mind to create a properly functioning country and took a big first step forward.



We made progress in the economy as well. The country achieved the milestone of US$1 trillion in trade once again and regained annual economic growth of over 3 percent. These accomplishments are all the more precious because they were made in the face of political turmoil and security challenges attributable to North Korea's repeated provocations.



I am very proud of you all and, as President of the Republic of Korea, I would like to express my profound respect and appreciation to each and every one of you.



In the New Year, I will hold your hand tight and keep moving forward with greater vigor. I will continue to devote my best efforts to set right the flaws of the past and bring about real changes in the lives of the people. Putting top priority in state affairs to improve the quality of people's lives, I will strive to prompt tangible changes to everyday life.



I will make more determined efforts to uphold the will of the people for a fair and just Republic of Korea. I am convinced that building a properly functioning country will provide a greater driving force for social unity and economic growth.



In the New Year, I look forward to seeing various dialogues exchanged at different levels of society, including the tripartite talks among labor, management and the government. If we make a little concession and share the burdens, we will be able to move one step closer to the Republic of Korea where all of us prosper together.



Fellow Koreans,



Now the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games are only a month away. They are the first Olympics to be held in Korea in 30 years since the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul. Let us show more love and support for PyeongChang. Your strong interest and full support will make the Olympics a great success.



I wish all of you good health and happiness in the New Year.



Thank you.