After Hoya’s departure, 6-piece Infinite stands tall

By Yoon Min-sik
  • Published : Dec 29, 2017 - 14:34
  • Updated : Dec 29, 2017 - 14:34
Preparing for the first release since the departure of member Hoya, Infinite on Friday revealed a teaser image for its upcoming album “Top Seed.”

The image, which was released via Woolim Entertainment’s official social media services, has the members staring at a camera as a group, which the agency said was to hint at the chemistry of the six. The album will be released on Jan. 8.

Inifite (Woolim Entertainment)


The K-pop act’s new album will mark its third full-length studio album, and the first record as a six-piece group. Hoya officially left the team in August after failing to reach an agreement with the agency on contract extension.

The incident was publicized in the local media as a case of the infamous “seven-year jinx,” referring to many K-pop acts disbanding or having members leave the team around their seventh year. The seventh year is conventionally when a K-pop group’s record deal with an agency expires, although some like S.M. Entertainment mandates a longer period.


(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)

