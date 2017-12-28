[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

ENTERTAINMENT

The year is 1987. Former Army Gen. Chun Doo-hwan is in power, and a harrowing series of events follow the torture and death of student activist Park Chong-chul. In an attempt to cover up the crimes that led to the killing, corrupt officials list Park’s cause of death as an unlikely heart attack. Investigator Park Cheo-won (Kim Yoon-seok) staunchly fends off reporters, believing cruelty is justified for the sake of bettering the country. Standing opposite him is the stubborn prosecutor Choi Hwan (Ha Jung-woo), who refuses to fall in line with the regime’s attempt to disguise the torture death as a mere accident.Kim Ja-hong (Cha Tae-hyun), who has died, finds himself being escorted to the next world by three officials from the afterworld. He is appointed a lawyer, and instructed that everyone must face the seven judges, who rule on a person’s lifelong deeds based on sins such as violence, betrayal, laziness and hurting family, and decide whether they proceed to heaven or hell. Ja-hong and the three officials (Ha Jung-woo, Joo Ji-hoon, Kim Hyang-gi) travel through the afterworld and recall Ja-hong’s time on earth in search of a final conclusion.The vile and ruthless powers of the First Order have taken over the galaxy. Gen. Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) commands her soldiers to evacuate their main base. In an effort to find one last hope, Leia sends Rey (Daisy Ridley), a young woman who shows strong signs of the Force, to Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). Luke, who is leading a quiet life, finds his life overturned when Rey appears. He eventually begins to teach her the ways of the Force.An attack on the North Korean leader takes place at an event at the Kaesong industrial park, leaving him injured. North Korean special agent Uhm Chul-woo (Jung Woo-sung) is ordered to take him and flee to the South via an underground tunnel to take refuge until the revolt concludes. There, Uhm encounters Kwak Chul-woo (Kwak Do-won), Korea’s senior secretary of foreign affairs and national security. Amid increasingly convoluted international relations, each country looking out for itself and blind domestic politics, Uhm and Kwak develop a brotherly bond.