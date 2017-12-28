Producer duo Black Eyed Pilseung to nurture K-pop idols

In June, Rado and Choi Kyu-sung joined forces with CJ E&M to establish their own K-pop agency called High-up Entertainment.
On Thursday, Black Eyed Pilseung announced the official launch of the agency, along with a plan to hold auditions in eight cities, including Gwangju, Busan and Seoul, in January next year to seek out aspiring artists.
High-up Entertainment also said it would debut its first female K-pop group next year.
Since its formation in 2014, Black Eyed Pilseung has built a reputation for itself as the mastermind behind many popular K-pop songs. It produced songs such as Twice’s “Cheer Up” and “TT,” Sistar’s “Touch My Body,” T-ara’s “Roly-Poly” and HyunA’s “Bubble Pop.”
