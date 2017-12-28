Go to Mobile Version

Producer duo Black Eyed Pilseung to nurture K-pop idols

By Hong Dam-young
  • Published : Dec 28, 2017 - 15:36
  • Updated : Dec 28, 2017 - 15:36
Black Eyed Pilseung, a prominent K-pop producer duo, will kick-start its K-pop management agency by holding nationwide auditions in January next year.

In June, Rado and Choi Kyu-sung joined forces with CJ E&M to establish their own K-pop agency called High-up Entertainment. 


Black Eyed Pilseung (High-up Entertainment)

On Thursday, Black Eyed Pilseung announced the official launch of the agency, along with a plan to hold auditions in eight cities, including Gwangju, Busan and Seoul, in January next year to seek out aspiring artists.

High-up Entertainment also said it would debut its first female K-pop group next year.

Since its formation in 2014, Black Eyed Pilseung has built a reputation for itself as the mastermind behind many popular K-pop songs. It produced songs such as Twice’s “Cheer Up” and “TT,” Sistar’s “Touch My Body,” T-ara’s “Roly-Poly” and HyunA’s “Bubble Pop.” 

For more information about the upcoming auditions, visit the agency’s website at http://www.highup-ent.com.

