Astro to release special album on Jan. 10

ENTERTAINMENT

K-pop act Astro will commemorate the new year with a special version of its fifth EP “Dream part.02 Baram,” its agency said Thursday.



According to Fantagio, the boy band will release the “With” version of the record on Jan.10. Officials said that the special-edition EP represents the members’ desire to be with fans.



The agency also said it is different from the “Wish” and “Wind” versions of the EP released earlier. The limited edition will include photos taken by the members and a poem written by member Cha Eun-woo.



Reservations for the EP will begin online Tuesday.



Astro debuted in 2016 with the EP “Spring UP” and was picked by Billboard as one of 10 best new K-pop groups of the year. The list included project group I.O.I and Black Pink, which has since become one of the most popular girl groups in the K-pop scene.





By Yoon Min-sik

(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)