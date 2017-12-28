2017 foreign-language newspaper journalist awards held

Song Su-hyun, reporter at The Korea Herald, Lee Hee-soon, international desk editor at the Korea Times, Seo Ji-eun, senior reporter at Korea JoongAng Daily, and Wang Haina, reporter at Aju News, were awarded during the event.
|From left, The Korea Herald reporter Song Su-hyun, Korea JoongAng Daily senior reporter Seo Ji-eun, Foreign Language Newspapers Association of Korea Chairman Lee Chang-sup, Aju Business Daily reporter Wang Haina and Korea Times international desk editor Lee Hee-soon pose for photos at an awards ceremony in Seoul on Wednesday. (FLNAK)
Lee Chang-sup, president-publisher of the Korea Times and chairman of the association, also joined the award ceremony.
The newspaper association was founded in 2015. Four newspaper companies here that print in English -- The Korea Herald, Korea Times, Korea JoongAng Daily and Aju News -- comprise the membership.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)