Fire at fortuneteller’s house injures 6

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A fortuneteller’s house caught fire Thursday injuring six neighbors, Yonhap News Agency reported.The incident took place around 1:30 a.m. Thursday at the house located in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province. The blaze was extinguished in an hour, after causing around 25 million won ($23,300) in property damage. Six neighbors, who inhaled the smoke from the fire, were transferred to a nearby hospital.The fire reportedly broke out due to a candle in the washroom, which the owner lit to prevent water pipes from freezing. The fire department is investigating the exact cause of the fire.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)