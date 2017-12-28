Go to Mobile Version

Fire at fortuneteller’s house injures 6

By Park Ju-young
  • Published : Dec 28, 2017 - 14:35
  • Updated : Dec 28, 2017 - 14:35
A fortuneteller’s house caught fire Thursday injuring six neighbors, Yonhap News Agency reported.
 
(Yonhap)

The incident took place around 1:30 a.m. Thursday at the house located in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province. The blaze was extinguished in an hour, after causing around 25 million won ($23,300) in property damage. Six neighbors, who inhaled the smoke from the fire, were transferred to a nearby hospital.

The fire reportedly broke out due to a candle in the washroom, which the owner lit to prevent water pipes from freezing. The fire department is investigating the exact cause of the fire.

By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)

